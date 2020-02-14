Jon Jones Manager: Fight With Israel Adesanya Not ‘Realistic Anytime Soon’

Spread the word!













There is no point in discussing a Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya fight according to Abraham Kawa.

Many in the combat sports world have been itching to see the two champions face each other for a while now. However, Adesanya wants to clean out the middleweight division first before facing Jones as he envisions a fight in 2021.

And as long as “The Last Stylebender” isn’t actively campaigning to face Jones in the present, the fight isn’t realistic according to the latter’s manager.

“Let’s be real, if Dana comes out and says, I want Izzy to fight Jon, he’s doing Izzy a disservice,” Kawa told Submission Radio. “It will never happen. It would have to happen when Izzy is really pushing, ‘I really want to fight Jon’. I just don’t think it’s a fight that’s realistic anytime soon, at all. So talking about it is almost, it’s just in our minds.”

For now, Adesanya is set to face another Kawa client in Yoel Romero at UFC 248 on March 7. But even if he gets past who many believe to be the scariest fighter at middleweight, a fight with Jones is still not worth discussing.

“I’d say Izzy’s probably a little nuts just for calling out Yoel,” Kawa added. “I’m gonna leave it at that.

“I’m not gonna get into the Jon Jones/Izzy thing, cause I don’t think it’s… I come from a real estate background. And in the real estate world, whenever you get excited and you have a deal, one of my mentors used to tell me all the time, ‘it’s a mind deal.’ And I was like, ‘what’s a mind deal? What does that mean?’ He goes, ‘it’s only a deal in your mind, it’s not a deal anywhere else.’ So, in this case, I would say it’s a mind deal. There’s no deal anywhere.”

What do you think of Kawa’s comments?



