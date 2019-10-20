Jon Jones’ Manager Believes Dominick Reyes Needs One More Win Before Challenging ‘Bones’

Spread the word!













Dominick Reyes believes he’s the clear-cut next challenger for UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. However, Jones’ manager, Ibrahim Kawa, doesn’t seem to agree with that notion.

Kawa took to Twitter recently and noted he thinks the young contender needs one more victory before stepping into the Octagon with his client.

“Reyes is 1-1 in his last 2 i believe. Reyes needs another win first. The W against volkan is ehhhhh most people thought he lost that one.”

To be clear, Reyes is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. However, in his previous outing against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC London earlier this year, Reyes won a split decision that many believe he should’ve lost. Over the weekend, Reyes bounced back from the less than desirable performance in a big way.

He main evented UFC Boston against ex-middleweight king Chris Weidman, finishing “The All American” with relative ease, knocking him out in the first round in vicious fashion. Now, many believe Reyes is ready to test himself against the likes of Jones – arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. And he has some credible names backing his claim.

Do you think Reyes has done enough to earn a shot at Jones and the light heavyweight title?