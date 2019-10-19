Daniel Cormier: Dominick Reyes Has The Size To Trouble Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Former light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes Dominick Reyes has the tools to trouble Jon Jones.

Reyes put his name in the hat to be the next challenger for Jones following an impressive first-round TKO victory over Chris Weidman at UFC Boston on Friday night. It put his undefeated record at 12-0 as he called out “Bones” following the win.

And for Cormier — who fought Jones twice — he feels that’s a good matchup especially based on Reyes’ performance against Weidman:

“I think it’s a good matchup,” Cormier said during the broadcast (via MMA Junkie). “Dominick Reyes has a good body. He showed he can stop takedowns. I think it will be a great fight between those two. I believe this kid is the real deal. He’s done everything right up to this point. I’m really impressed with Dominick Reyes.”

Corey Anderson and Johnny Walker face each other next month in a light heavyweight contest at UFC 244. The winner of that bout could also stake a claim for a title shot.

However, Cormier believes Reyes has done enough to earn the next shot. He also holds the physical attributes to stand a chance, in particular, size:

“He’s healthy after that big fight and Jones just got through his most recent court problems or whatever it was – so why not let him fight?” Cormier added. “(Reyes) has the one key thing that has proven to give Jones pause, and that’s size.”

Do you agree with Cormier? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!