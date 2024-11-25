Jon Jones Love Dirty Boxing and Yoel Romero: “With spinning elbows, spinning backfists, and different types of elbows.”

At the inaugural Dirty Boxing Championship in Miami, Yoel Romero shocked everyone, including Jon Jones, with a devastating first-round knockout of Duane Crespo.

The event, held behind closed doors, featured a lineup of brutal fights, including UFC and kickboxing veterans with Jon Jones sitting ringside. Yoel Romero’s KO, highlighted by a superman punch and an overhand left, was one of five knockouts on the eight-fight card.

The promotion, led by Mike Perry and a team of notable combat sports figures, introduced unique rules that made for intense, action-packed bouts. Big names like Paige Van Zant and Jarrell Miller attended, and organizers declared the event a massive success, promising more content soon.

Two-division UFC champion, and all-time great, Jon Jones absolutely loved what he saw with Dirty Boxing. Speaking to The Schmo, he said:

I had a great time tonight. The fights were awesome. The Dirty Boxing Championships were unbelievable. I really think this sport is going to catch on. To see boxing—clean boxing technique—with spinning elbows, spinning backfists, and different types of elbows… it was really, really cool. I can’t wait for the next event. I’m glad to be at the first one.

Jon Jones is a huge fan of Yoel Romero, he continued:

“Yoel is just such a magnificent, unique human being and athlete. He’s special, man, and he does what special people do. He delivered exactly what we expected him to do.”

