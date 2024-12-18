Francis Ngannou backed to make UFC return, fight Jon Jones – Tom Aspinall winner: ‘That would blow me’

According to former heavyweight contender, Brendan Schaub — Francis Ngannou’s potential return to the UFC for a title fight with either Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall next year could be the rabbit promotional boss, Dana White claimed he was planning to pull from his proverbial hat, and shock fans.

Francis Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, made his long-awaited PFL (Professional Fighters League) bow back in October, winning a super fight heavyweight crown with a dominant opening round ground strikes knockout win over surging contender, Renan Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou tipped for potential UFC return against Jon Jones – Tom Aspinall fight winner

And linked with a potential return to the boxing ring in the new year in pursuit of his first professional victory following back-to-back defeats to former champions, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Ngannou has been floated as a potential contender in the White sweepstakes by TUF alum, Schaub, who predicted the Cameroonian may return to the Octagon to face the Jones – Aspinall fight winner.

Dana said ‘I have some other news’. He goes, ‘It’s going to blow your guys’ minds, you’re going to be running around like chickens with their heads cut off’. Here’s the problem with that, because he did this at UFC 300,” Brendan Schaub said on his YouTube channel. “Remember, he was like, ‘You all are going to get blown away’. I wasn’t blown.

When I heard that, I was like, ‘What could it be’? The only thing that would blow me is if it’s Francis (Ngannou),” Schaub explained. Francis is going to fight the winner of Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall. That would blow me.”

Recently to boot, Saudi adviser, Turki Alalshikh weighed in a potential super fight between Francis Ngannou and current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones — where he claimed White should be “sent to the moon” if he rejects a potential cross over fight between the two behemoths in the immediate future.