Former Light-Heavyweight champion Jon Jones shared some advice for Heavyweight’s Ciryl Gane and Jairzinho Rozenstruik during their main event clash at UFC Vegas 20.

In a Tweet Jones suggested they get used to pushing the pace in anticipation for his debut into the division later in 2021.

“These boys better get used to pushing the pace, all this standing around ain’t gonna fly when daddy comes home. #UFCVegas20”

This statement caught the attention of another Heavyweight in the form of upcoming title challenger Francis Ngannou who responded by mocking Jones’s comment.

Daddy comes home? 🤣🤣🤣 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 28, 2021

In the main event at UFC Vegas 20, Ciryl Gane secured himself a shutout decision victory over the incredibly dangerous Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a fight that many felt was uneventful.

Following the fight, there are questions of what is next for the winner Gane, who has a connected past to the upcoming title challenger as they were former training partners. Also, fresh off his knockout victory at UFC Vegas 19, heavy hitter Derrick Lewis is also knocking on the door of the elusive heavyweight title shot himself.

While this win puts Gane in the top five of the division and on the shortlist of title contenders, the Heavyweight title is set to be decided in March when Stipe Miocic rematches Ngannou, however, the fate of the belt holder following this is already decided as UFC President Dana White has shared in the past that upon his debut Jones will get an immediate title shot.

Whether it be Stipe of Ngannou holding the title at the time this will be the fan’s first look at how Jones can perform at Heavyweight and if he is capable of dominating the division as he has done in the Light-Heavyweight division.

How do you see Jones performing when he finally debuts in the Heavyweight division later this year?