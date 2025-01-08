Jon Jones’ dilemma: Daniel Cormier look back at Francis Ngannou debacle

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has taken a look back at Jon Jones‘ failure to fight Francis Ngannou when they were both with the promotion.

As we know, Jon Jones is widely considered to be the greatest fighter of all time. In mixed martial arts, there are very few other competitors who can make a claim to that title. With that being said, the man known as ‘Bones’ certainly hasn’t gone without a bit of controversy throughout the course of his career.

In fact, in many ways, it’s defined him almost as much as what he’s done inside the cage. Now, Jon Jones is expected to take on Tom Aspinall for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship, in a fight that many believe Jon has been actively avoiding.

Recently, Jones’ former foe Daniel Cormier looked back at another time when the GOAT didn’t quite manage to fight a big name in the division.

Daniel Cormier discusses Jon Jones/Francis Ngannou

“It doesn’t matter, because even though Francis Ngannou isn’t the name that Jon Jones is, people were saying when Jones became champ, ‘Well, he didn’t beat Francis, right?’ There was a break in the heavyweight championship timeline, if you want to say it like that. We could make massive fights, but it will never overcome the idea that Jon Jones left as the champ, and then that would happen two times back to back. So, it’d be a massive mistake. They’ve got to get him in there.”

Regardless of what you think of Jon Jones on a personal level, we can all agree that it is vital to the company – and the sport – that he fights Tom Aspinall. We didn’t get an Adesanya fight, he didn’t get an Ngannou fight. This time, he can’t afford to fly under the radar so dramatically.