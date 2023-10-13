Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has urged his divisional peers to “run for the hills” when he returns to the Octagon – planning a definite hiatus from the UFC following his championship defeat last month.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight titleholder, has been sidelined from the Octagon since headlining UFC 293 back in September, suffering a unanimous decision loss to massive underdog, Sean Strickland in the Octagon’s return to Sydney, Australia.

Linked with an immediate title fight return against the outspoken Covina native, Adesanya is set to be passed over, however, with UFC CEO, Dana White confirming how incoming UFC 294 co-headliners, Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman will battle to determine the next title challenger to Strickland’s throne next weekend in the Middle East.

Despite being initially pegged to fight Strickland in his comeback, City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya has instead confirmed his plans to take an extended hiatus away from combat sports competition, insisting it will be a long time before fans can see him compete once again under the UFC banner.

“Now I’m gonna take time to look after myself,” Israel Adesanya told The Rock podcast during a recent appearance. “And, I’m not gonna fight for a long time. I’m definitely not gonna retire, ‘cause, you know me, I’m not leaving like that. But, if I did [retire], I’m fine. I don’t need to prove anything else. But, I know what I can do, I know what I can change in my lifestyle, to make my body adapt to where I need to be.”

Israel Adesanya issues stark warning to UFC rivals

And when he does return to the Octagon, the Nigerian-Kiwi striker has claimed opponents of his would be wise to avoid a matchup, encouraging them to “run for the hills” when he makes a return.

“I’m just gonna take my time (and), heal,” Israel Adesanya explained. “And then, when I come back, f*cking run for the hills.”

