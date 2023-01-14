Ex-UFC champion Jon Jones appears to indicate Ciryl Gane heavyweight title fight is in the works

Former two-time undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones appears to have indicated he is set for his first Octagon appearance in over three years, claiming he is preparing to fight former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight division debut.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, has yet to feature since February 2020 under the banner of the UFC, where he successfully defended his 205lbs title in a close, unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes.

The Rochester native would then officially vacate his light heavyweight title in August of that year, ahead of expected move to the heavyweight division, however, has yet to make good on a return to the sport or a long-awaited heavyweight move in the three years since.

Speculation is rife regarding a Jon Jones x Ciryl Gane title fight in March

Ahead of UFC Vegas 67 tonight, speculation began to mount across social media regarding Jones’ return, with a graphic appearing on the T-Mobile Arena screens in Las Vegas, Nevada – advertising a heavyweight title fight for UFC 285 on March 4. – featuring both Jones and the aforenoted, Gane.

However, the above-mentioned graphic has since been pulled, with reports claiming the graphic was mistakenly shown.

Addressing his expected Octagon return in the first quarter of this year, Jones, who has spent time training with former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo in Arizona, claimed he would be fighting France native, Gane in his heavyweight debut in the coming months.

“Day one of our four,” Jon Jones told Michael Wonsover about his training sessions with Henry Cejudo. “Just a few weeks out from my first heavyweight championship [fight] against Ciryl Gane, so, yeah – three more days.”

Just spoke with Jon Jones after a training session with Henry Cejudo in Phoenix. He confirms the upcoming heavyweight title fight with Cyril Gane, and also says he plans to have Cejudo in his corner if their schedules align.

“… I’d love to have Henry (Cejudo) coaching me for this Ciryl Gane fight,” Jon Jones continued. “Hopefully our schedules can align and we can get on the same page and he could be one of my corners [cornermen].”

Ending his second tenure as light heavyweight in the midst of a three-fight winning run, Jones successfully defended his undisputed crown against the trio of Anthony Smith, promotional alum, Thiago Santos, and the previously mentioned, Reyes.