Jon Jones Hits Back At Dillon Danis: I’ll Put My Foot In His Mouth

It’s no secret that Jon Jones and Dillon Danis don’t like each other.

Danis has challenged Jones to a grappling match several times, and even called him out again after his latest victory inside mixed martial arts (MMA) competition at Bellator 222. Danis competes at 175 pounds, as opposed to Jones, who is the champion at 205 pounds in the UFC, and is contemplating a heavyweight jump.

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” recently, Jones was asked about his beef with Danis. Jones simply believes Danis is trying to stir things up with him in an attempt to grow his following:

“Dude, nothing is going on with Dillon Danis,” Jones said. “I think he knows I’m the type of guy to respond and it’s getting his following up. So, I think that’s what’s going on with him. At the end of the day, I don’t come out and talk trash about these guys. That just came out of nowhere. I feel like I’ve been in this sport for over 10 years now, some guys just like to bring up my name because it looks cool.”

When asked if he’d actually grapple Danis, Jones admitted he wouldn’t, but said he’d put his foot in the jiu-jitsu ace’s mouth instead:

“I wouldn’t grapple him but I’d put my foot in his mouth,” Jones said.