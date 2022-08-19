Jon Jones hints at potential UFC 282 return in December, plans ‘dominant’ title win at heavyweight

Sidelined since early 2020, former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has hinted at a return to active competition at UFC 282 on December 10. – as the Rochester native is finally expected to make his heavyweight divisional bow this year.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, headlined UFC 247 most recently in February 2020 against the soon-to-return Dominick Reyes in Houston, Texas – landing a close, dubious unanimous decision win.

The former Jackson-Wink MMA staple then officially relinquished the undisputed light heavyweight championship in August of that year, as he planned a move to the promotion’s heavyweight ranks.

Seeing the kibosh put on an immediate title challenge agianst current champion, Francis Ngannou due to negotiations fallouts with the promotion, as well as his plan to embark on a strict training regime to prepare for a divisional leap.

Jon Jones is expected to fight for UFC gold in his heavyweight division bow

Jones has since been linked continually this annum with a return to the Octagon at the close of this year, with an interim heavyweight title expected to be introduced as Ngannou continues his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery.

Hinting at a return to active competition on December 10. at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jon Jones tweeted “UFC 282 (praying hands emoji)” last night.

UFC 282 🙏🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 19, 2022

In a further tweet, Jones who has been linked with an interim title affair against former champion, Stipe Miocic, explained how he wanted to land a dominant title win in his heavyweight debut, akin to his light heavyweight title victory against Mauricio Rua.

“My goal, my dream is to have my light first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight,” Jon Jones tweeted. “Pure domination.”

My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight. Pure domination — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 19, 2022

During his second reign as undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jones managed to land three successful title defenses against Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and the aforenoted, Reyes.