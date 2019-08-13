Jon Jones Guarantees There Will Be No Daniel Cormier Trilogy Fight, ‘DC’ Responds

Spread the word!













It’s no secret that UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is winding down in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

However, despite all of the amazing accolades he has accumulated throughout the years, Cormier can’t escape the talk of yet another fight with Jon Jones. Jones is the only man who has ever bested “DC” in MMA competition. The first being a unanimous decision defeat, the second a third-round knockout that was later overturned to a No Contest for a failed drug test.

Now, Cormier prepares to defend his heavyweight title against the very man he took it from last summer, Stipe Miocic. They’ll headline UFC 241 on pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. August 17, 2019). Recently, Jones took to Twitter to address chatter of a potential trilogy bout with his longtime rival.

Jones said he can “guarantee” that it won’t happen, as he doesn’t believe Cormier will ever drop back down to 205 pounds – where both men agree such a fight would have to take place.

I’ve been the light heavyweight champion for almost my entire MMA career, never have I moved up to challenge a heavyweight champion. I’m simply not interested in it right now, never seriously have been. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 12, 2019

I feel like the move is inevitable but as of right now, Im dominating fights and making weight just fine. Daniels and I not reverie, but beef started at the light heavyweight division and that’s where it should end.(even though I could’ve sworn I ended this once or twice already) August 12, 2019

Despite what he says to the media, I will guarantee you guys there will be no third fight. No way will he lose that weight again, no way will he be willing to reface those nightmares that comes when facing the beast. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 12, 2019

Of course, it didn’t take long for Cormier to respond, as he posted the following on Twitter.

Of course he wants to fight me, he’s fought 3 times this year and I’m gonna make more this weekend than he will even if he fights again this year lmao. O, how times have changed! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 13, 2019

What do you think about Jones’ comments on a trilogy with Cormier? Do you think it will happen?