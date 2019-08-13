Jon Jones Guarantees There Will Be No Daniel Cormier Trilogy Fight, ‘DC’ Responds

It’s no secret that UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is winding down in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
However, despite all of the amazing accolades he has accumulated throughout the years, Cormier can’t escape the talk of yet another fight with Jon Jones. Jones is the only man who has ever bested “DC” in MMA competition. The first being a unanimous decision defeat, the second a third-round knockout that was later overturned to a No Contest for a failed drug test.
Now, Cormier prepares to defend his heavyweight title against the very man he took it from last summer, Stipe Miocic. They’ll headline UFC 241 on pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. August 17, 2019). Recently, Jones took to Twitter to address chatter of a potential trilogy bout with his longtime rival.
Jones said he can “guarantee” that it won’t happen, as he doesn’t believe Cormier will ever drop back down to 205 pounds – where both men agree such a fight would have to take place.
Of course, it didn’t take long for Cormier to respond, as he posted the following on Twitter.
What do you think about Jones’ comments on a trilogy with Cormier? Do you think it will happen?