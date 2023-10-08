Although the topic of the MMA GOAT conversation is always hotly contested, former UFC superstar Darren Till has revealed who he believes to be the greatest UFC fighter of all time.

At one time one of the most hyped prospects in the UFC, Till reached the upper echelon of both the welterweight and middleweight divisions only to fall short in the fights that mattered most. Despite those shortcomings, ‘The Gorilla’ remains one of MMA’s most beloved personalities for his hilarious antics and memorable wars in the octagon.

Now released from the UFC and claiming to just be taking a break from the sport, the future of Darren Till is looking questionable. With no indication of when and if he will return, fans can only hope that we haven’t seen the last of ‘The Gorilla’ inside of the UFC.

Recently taking to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: Darren Till shared his thoughts on who he believes to be the greatest fighter of all time in UFC history. As well as giving a prediction for that fighter’s next fight.

Darren Till labels Jon Jones as definitive MMA GOAT

Jon Jones is the greatest mma fighter of all time,” Darren Till posted. “Not athlete. Fighter. Dont think anyone will surpass him in my opinion…”

“Just to add as well,” Till continued. “I think he runs over Stipe who btw I am a big fan of also and think is the HW goat. Anyone wants a bet with me I’ll be taking big bets on this one.”

At 27-1-1NC, Jon Jones is a lot of people’s sure bet for an MMA GOAT. Like him or not, the man has accomplished things in the sport that nobody else really has. 15 title fight victories and a champion of multiple divisions only add to the list of unreal accomplishments that Jones has obtained over a controversial career.

Is Jon Jones also at the top of your list of the greatest MMA fighters of all time?