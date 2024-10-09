Olympic Medalist Gets Endorsement from Jon Jones: ‘Future Champion’ ahead of UFC 309

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has praised Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson.

Next month, Jon Jones will head into battle for what could prove to be the final time. He is set to defend the UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic, with his aim being to cement himself as arguably the greatest heavyweight in history. As we know, many already widely consider him to be the overall GOAT.

While most fans want to see him take on interim champion Tom Aspinall instead, Jones doesn’t seem to be all too interested in making that happen. Still, the veteran and former light heavyweight king isn’t going to take Stipe lightly, and he’s training with the very best in order to be in the best shape imaginable.

One surprising training partner who has popped up is none other than Gable Steveson. The Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler recently finished up a stint in professional wrestling with WWE, which didn’t quite go as many would’ve hoped.

Now, he’s busy training with Jon Jones – who had quite the endorsement for him in a recent Instagram comment.

“Future MMA heavyweight champion, mark my words”



Gable Steveson and Jon Jones getting some training in 🔥



Jones is already calling Gable a future heavyweight champion 👀



(via @GableSteveson / IG) pic.twitter.com/DNhUlgI6cQ — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) October 8, 2024

Gable Steveson has been tipped to do great things in combat sports for a long time now. While some incidents outside of the ring have led to a few raised eyebrows, he certainly has the talent necessary to find success in just about anything he wants to do.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, knows a true talent when he sees one. He doesn’t seem to be planning on sticking around for a long time and if there’s going to be an athletic wrestler like Steveson in mixed martial arts sooner rather than later, that could mark the next generation at heavyweight.

The likes of Tom Aspinall will have something to say about that but either way, this is a pretty interesting partnership that has popped up out of nowhere.