Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou have opened as betting favorites over Stipe Miocic.

Miocic ended his trilogy with Daniel Cormier after outpointing him to retain his heavyweight title in the UFC 252 headliner last night.

In the process, he cemented himself as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history. Despite that, he has opened as a betting underdog in two of his potential next matchups against Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

That’s according to odds from BetOnline.ag.

New odds just posted by @betonline_ag.



Ngannou opens as a sizeable favourite in the rematch with Miocic.



Worth noting that Ngannou closed at roughly -175 in the first meeting.



Jones opens as a smaller favourite against Miocic for his potential heavyweight debut. pic.twitter.com/bra6frQNT1 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 16, 2020

Ngannou is a -225 favorite while Jones is a -150 favorite.

That means you would have to bet $225 and $150 respectively to make a profit of $100 on Ngannou and Jones. A $100 bet on Miocic, meanwhile, would earn one $190 and $130 in profit if staked on his fights against Ngannou or Jones respectively.

These odds certainly come as a surprise, especially given Miocic already defeated Ngannou via unanimous decision when they met at UFC 220 back in January 2018.

Jones, meanwhile, has yet to compete at heavyweight despite hinting at the move for many years and has underwhelmed in his most recent fights.

Then again, it’s a good chance to make money if you’re betting on Miocic against both fighters.

What do you make of these odds?