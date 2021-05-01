It appears the Francis Ngannou will make his first heavyweight title defence against Derrick Lewis.

UFC president Dana White has repeatably stated this is the fight he’s looking to make for the summer.

Despite, that the Cameroonian knockout artist is still fixated on being the first man to legitimately beat Jon Jones.

The former light-heavyweight king is bulking up for a move to heavyweight but has been unable to come to terms on a financial deal for his divisional debut.

Ngannou was recently called out by boxing champion, Tyson Fury.

The UFC heavyweight king responded to say he will first face Jones before taking on ‘The Gypsy King’ in the squared circle.

Yesterday, Jones called on Ngannou to motivate him more.

‘The Predator’ responded, telling Jones that if he is not motivated to become heavyweight champion, he’s already lost the fight.

I shouldn’t have to motivate you Jonny…if it’s not in you already you’ve already lost. I know my motivation 🌍 https://t.co/YzPZgimlWR — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 30, 2021

A clearly rattled Jones fired back in a series of posts directed to Ngannou.

“Oh you know what’s inside of me @francis_ngannou you’ve never seen me quit, Jones wrote. “Pray you knock me out because if you don’t I’m going to break you, and that’s a promise @francis_ngannou”

Oh you know what’s inside of me @francis_ngannou you’ve never seen me quit — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

Pray you knock me out because if you don’t I’m going to break you, and that’s a promise @francis_ngannou — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

When do you think we’ll see Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones?