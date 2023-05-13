Despite the fact neither Jon Jones nor Francis Ngannou compete under the same banner anymore, former two-weight UFC champion, Daniel Cormier claims a long-awaited future pairing of the duo would likely “blow the roof off any arena” that houses them.

Jones, the recently minted undisputed heavyweight champion, took the place atop the division pile from Ngannou, who was stripped of this gold back in January of this year ahead of his exit from the promotion.

Headlining UFC 285 in March against common-opponent, Ciryl Gane, Jones managed to submit the former interim gold holder with a stunning opening round guillotine choke, continuing his winning run a division higher following a three-year-plus hiatus from the sport.

As for Ngannou, the Batié native has been sidelined since he successfully unified the heavyweight titles against the above-mentioned, Gane back in January of last year at UFC 270, turning in a comprehensive unanimous decision success.

Pundits claim a route to Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is still possible

And despite the fact a dream pairing of Jones and Ngannou is currently intangible amid the latter’s departure from the promotion at the beginning of the year, the likes of former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping claims the UFC would entertain a fight between the two again if Jones defeats soon-to-be common-foe, Stipe Miocic later this year at UFC 295.

And according former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier, Jon Jones would likely haly his laid out retirement plans for a fight with Cameroonian knockout ace, Ngannou – a fight he believes turns in a massive attendance.

“ I know I do, I’m all in on that fight because I think that fight would blow the roof off of any arena that they put these two [Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou] into,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “I believe that’s the one that will get Jones excited.”

“It’ll challenge him physically, but also mentally for his preperation to be ready and more ready than ever because the understands the challenges ahead of him in Francis Ngannou,” Daniel Cormier explained.