Jon Jones says Fame Makes his Mistakes go Viral: “I’m a pretty good person”

Jon Jones is again trying to frame the gap between his public image and how he sees himself, saying his mistakes become major stories because of who he is. The quote surfaced days after another viral off-cage episode, which gave fresh weight to his point while also reopening the long-running debate around his record outside the UFC cage.

Jon Jones gets candid on controversy: “When I mess up it gets very public”

Jon Jones is back in the news for reasons that had little to do with fighting. In a clip shared by Shea Filling from a recent Dirty Boxing event, the former UFC champion said fame turns every mistake into a public event, adding that he believes he is “way more” good than negative and calling himself “a pretty good person.” The remark landed quickly across MMA media because it touched the same issue that has followed Jones for years: the split between one of the sport’s best resumes and one of its most troubled public records.

Jon Jones admits his mess-ups go viral because of his fame 😅



"I'm a little bit of a wild guy and I'm pretty well known, so when I mess up it gets very public, but I do believe I'm way more of a good person than I am any negative."



(Via: @SheaFilling) pic.twitter.com/jpg5jS8kfY — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 13, 2026

Just days before that quote made the rounds, Jones was part of another viral incident after footage showed him in a tense roadside exchange in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Reports said the clip came from an argument with another driver, and Jones later responded online by saying fame is a “double-edged sword,” arguing that a small moment becomes national news when it involves someone with his name value. That sequence made his latest comment feel less like a random reflection and more like a direct answer to the way he is covered.

Jones does have a case when he says attention follows him at a different level. He is one of the biggest names in MMA history, became UFC light heavyweight champion in 2011 at age 23, and built a title run that made him one of the defining fighters of his era. His achievements in the cage have kept him central to the sport for more than a decade, which is part of why every off-cage issue tends to travel fast and stick longer than it might for a lesser-known fighter.

Still, the public reaction to Jon Jones is tied to more than fame alone. The timeline of his career shows repeated legal, disciplinary, and doping-related issues, including a 2012 DUI case, the 2015 hit-and-run incident that led to him being stripped of his title, multiple suspensions tied to failed drug tests, a 2020 DWI case, and the 2024 case tied to allegations from a drug-testing agent, which was resolved with anger management classes and a condition of no new legal violations for 90 days.

What Jones appears to be doing now is pushing back on the idea that his worst moments tell the full story. He is not denying that mistakes happened in the quote that circulated Monday. Instead, he is arguing that fame magnifies them and that the public version of Jon Jones is harsher than the person he believes he is. Whether that lands probably depends on how much weight people place on his recent words versus the long list of incidents already attached to his name.

Jon Jones’ Controversies

2011: Jon Jones was taken into custody in Albuquerque for driving on a suspended license, though the charges were later dropped.

2012: Jones crashed his Bentley into a utility pole in Binghamton, New York, refused a sobriety test, later pleaded guilty to DUI, was fined, and had his license suspended for six months.

2014: Jones was accused of posting homophobic slurs to a fan on Instagram, though he said his phone had been stolen and the account was hacked.

2014: He brawled with Daniel Cormier during a Las Vegas media event, then was fined $50,000 by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and ordered to complete community service.

2015: The Nevada State Athletic Commission revealed Jones tested positive for cocaine metabolites before UFC 182; the UFC fined him $25,000 under its code of conduct.

2015: Jones was involved in a hit-and-run in Albuquerque that injured a pregnant woman, then fled the scene before later turning himself in. He pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, received 18 months of supervised probation, and was stripped of his UFC title.

2016: He was jailed briefly for violating probation after being cited on drag-racing-related charges in Albuquerque, and he was later ordered to take anger management and driver improvement classes.

2016: Jones was removed from UFC 200 after being flagged by USADA for a potential anti-doping violation; he later received a one-year suspension tied to clomiphene and letrozole metabolites.

2017: After knocking out Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, Jones was notified of another anti-doping violation when Turinabol was found in his system. The result of the bout was later changed to a no contest, and he was stripped of the title again.

2018: UFC 232 was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles after another drug test showed a trace amount of the same steroid metabolite, creating more controversy even though USADA said Jones was not at fault for a new violation.

2019: Jones was accused by a waitress at an Albuquerque strip club of inappropriate physical conduct, including touching and kissing her after she told him to stop. He later pleaded no contest to a reduced disorderly conduct charge.

2020: Jones was arrested in New Mexico for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm. He later pleaded guilty to DWI, while the other charges were dropped.

2021: Hours after his fight with Alexander Gustafsson entered the UFC Hall of Fame, Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

2024: A drug-testing agent in Albuquerque accused Jones of assault and threatening behavior during a sample collection visit at his home. Jones denied assault, later pleaded not guilty, and eventually agreed to complete anger management classes with the charges to be dropped if he stayed out of legal trouble for 90 days.

2025: Jones faced a misdemeanor charge in Albuquerque tied to allegedly leaving the scene of a February car accident, according to a criminal complaint.

2026: Jones was caught on video in a roadside altercation in Albuquerque after a traffic dispute with another driver. The clip spread quickly online, and Jones later defended his actions by saying the other motorist had chased and tried to intimidate him.