Jon Jones Breaks Silence On Why He Declined $30 Million for a Single Bout: “Doesn’t make sense to me anymore”

Jon Jones recently shared the reason why he declined a hefty $30 million offer to fight Tom Aspinall and unify the titles. Jones vacated his strap earlier this year, after which Aspinall was crowned the new undisputed UFC heavyweight kingpin.

Jones’ rejection of the offer infuriated UFC CEO Dana White, who had previously told supporters that Jones vs. Aspinall would undoubtedly happen. Recently, during a sitdown with Geoffrey Woo, ‘Bones’ revealed why he turned down $30 million. He said:

“I’ve really gotten to a point in fighting where I feel as if I’m in a position that I have a lot more to lose than gain. I’m almost 40 years old now. Just continuing to fight doesn’t make sense to me anymore. To be at the White House is the reason why I’m out of retirement. It has nothing to do with Aspinall or Pereira. Most fighters wouldn’t turn down $30M; they wouldn’t just do that. The White House would be something for my personal bucket list.”

Check out Jon Jones’ comments below:

Dana White doesn’t second Jon Jones’ decision to fight on the UFC White House 2026 card

Jon Jones has come out of retirement and has also entered the drug testing pool. He has expressed interest in fighting on the UFC White House card in 2026, as previously mentioned. Even UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has called out ‘Bones’ for a superfight.

However, UFC CEO Dana White does not second the idea of Jones making his return in the White House. On the Flagrant podcast, White recently said :

“I can’t put Jon Jones in a position where he can [pull out]. We had a deal to fight Tom Aspinall, and he said, ‘You know what, I’m not going to do it. He didn’t want to do it, and I can’t be in that position.”

Check out Dana White’s comments about Jon Jones below:

