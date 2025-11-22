Jon Jones Explains Why Both Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira Lose The Same Way To Him

Jon Jones does not see a great deal of difference in what his approach would be for potential fights with either Tom Aspinall or Alex Pereira. This was expressed by ‘Bones’ during an interview with Geoffrey Woo, with footage from the chat posted via X account @RedCorner_MMA, with Jon Jones saying,

“The biggest difference between Pereira and Aspinall is the level of footage that I have. Pereira posts everything, every sparring session. I have a whole kickboxing career to study from. I have a pretty decent resume in MMA to watch now and just take things from. I feel like Pereira is really stuck in a certain way of fighting where he can really show he has tendencies in his combinations. Tendencies in his counters and in his defense.” “It will be my job to find the holes inside of those tendencies which I feel like I could… I would imagine my reach is slightly longer. I think one of the things that eveyrone is underestimating when it comes to our fight is my physical strength. I don’t always look like the strongest guy around. I’m not like overly muscular but everyone who wrestles me, they all say the same thing, he’s just so much more powerful than I would have imagined him being.”

Jon Jones on Pereira and Aspinall considerations: ” it’s the same fight”

As the former two-division UFC champion drew direct comparisons between Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall, Jones continued,