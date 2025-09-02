Alex Pereira Inspires Brazilian Metal Legends on New Record Pre-UFC 320

Alex Pereira is someone who inspires many in the world of combat sports, but his inspiration also seems to extend into the world of music. Poatan’ is known for walking out to the UFC’s octagon to the familiar sounds of Brazilian metal icons Sepultura, with many of the classic records of yesteryear anchored by the Cavalera brothers, Max and Igor.

Max Cavalera eventually left Sepultura in the late-90’s, but then established another iconic metal band in Soulfly, with that project prepared to drop a record that draws inspiration from the former two-division UFC champion.

The upcoming 13th studio album from Soulfly will utilize a catchphrase that has become quite familiar to fans of the former decorated Glory kickboxing champion, and when getting into the specifics of that record set to drop on October 24th, Soulfly’s Max Cavalera said,

‘”‘Chama’ is the Brazilian word for flame. It also means a ‘calling’. Respect to Alex Pereira for using [Sepultura’s] ‘Itsári’ on his UFC walkouts. Chama is inspired by the energy of this moment. This record is the sound of Soulfly’s fire! I cannot wait to play these songs live for the Tribe! Chama!”

Alex Pereira feels he has “fought tougher opponents” than Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira prepares to make the walk to the music of Max Cavalera in a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev, and does not seem daunted at all despite losing his belt to the Russian in their first fight.

UFC 313 in March saw Pereira lose his strap to Ankalaev via unanimous decision and took a bit of time to recover after a torrid pace as the UFC’s light heavyweight champion, actively defending his strap multiple times throughout 2024.

Addressing his prior quality of opposition compared to the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion and also touching on the growth in his wrestling, Pereira stated [via MMA Junkie],

“I’ve definitely fought tougher opponents. The situation itself on that day, the circumstances, made him a hard opponent, but I’ve definitely fought people way harder than him.” “I’m definitely hungry, but it was a fight that many thought that I won. Honestly in my mind, I see myself as still the champ because the way that people treat me, the way they look at me.”

Pereia and Ankalaev will run it back in the headliner of UFC 320 in October.