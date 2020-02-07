Jon Jones Encourages Stephen A. Smith To ‘Do More Homework’ On MMA

Spread the word!













Everyone is commenting on the comments made by ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith last month at UFC 246.

After Conor McGregor disposed of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds in the pay-per-view’s (PPV) main event, Smith suggested that Cerrone “quit” inside the Octagon. Smith took a lot of blowback for his comments, sparking reactions from both McGregor and longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Since, other fighters and MMA personalities have offered their takes on the subject, such as Dana White.

Now, speaking at a recent media scrum, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has offered his thoughts on Smith’s comments. Jones mentioned an interview he had with Smith and Max Kellerman on ESPN earlier this week (which you can check out below). “Bones” suggested that Smith needs to “do more homework” on the sport to be a true professional.

“Absolutely,” Jones said. “If you guys are going to – hats off to Stephen A. Smith by the way, always been – I think he’s a tremendous reporter. But you’re absolutely right, I think he does need to do more homework. You need to go back and maybe watch some of those PRIDE fights, you have to go back and start at UFC 1.

“And really do your homework that way you know, not only who we all are, but you know positioning, you know technique, you know a few submission names. I doubt they’re at that level, and I would love to encourage them to get at that level, you know, if you’re a true professional if that’s what you do.”

Jones defends his UFC light heavyweight championship against the undefeated Dominick Reyes in the main event of tomorrow (Sat. February 8, 2020) night’s UFC 247 PPV event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

What do you make of Jones’ comments on Smith and the sport of MMA?