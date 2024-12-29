Jon Jones’ longevity praised by legendary 2-time rival Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones‘ bitter rival Daniel Cormier has praised his incredible longevity in mixed martial arts.

Over the course of his career, Jon Jones has achieved some truly incredible things. He’s a two-weight world champion in the UFC, he’s the greatest light heavyweight of all time, and many consider him to be the greatest of all time.

One man he fought twice, and defeated twice, was Daniel Cormier. ‘DC’ is widely considered to be one of the best in his own right, but as we know, Jon Jones was one of only two men to have his number at the professional MMA level.

In a recent podcast, Cormier made sure to praise Jon Jones for what he’s been able to do over such a long period of time.

Daniel Cormier praises Jon Jones

“This dude literally – like, hey man, I don’t care how you feel about him. I might not have messed with the dude on that level, but how?! It’s been – I think he was a champion in 2011 for the first time. That’s a crazy thought! That through all that, all those dudes, I mean three generations of players.

“… It’ll be like Tom Brady playing through 30 years of football. Three different generations of players at quarterback, because it’s not like being a lineman. It’s not being an undercard guy. It’s a main event guy that has been main eventing for 13 years? That really is an insane thought.”

“It’s almost impossible, especially to do it for a long time,” Cormier said. “That’s why when you watch a guy like Usman or Volkanovski, where they just kind of go, and they’re rolling, right? It seems like they’re unbeatable.

“… The whole time that you’re up and you’re the man, and you’re laying in that big, beautiful house, there’s a young man that doesn’t have what you have. As you’re doing a lot, as you’re still trying to be the best, he’s doing like a little bit more because he wants for what you have. It’s like having a guy just walking you down constantly. So, it’s very difficult. You have to continue to get better.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie