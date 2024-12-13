Jon Jones reveals ‘Crybaby’ painting of Daniel Cormier in latest troll move

Off the back of their cordial chat ahead of his UFC 309 return last month, Jon Jones has stoked the flames on his rivalry with former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier once more — hanging a picture of the Hall of Famer crying following their 2017 title rematch.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion, and a current heavyweight gold holder, most recently featured at UFC 309 last month at Madison Square Garden, taking out common-foe, Stipe Miocic in a dominant eventual third round spinning back-kick knockout win.

As for Cormer, the former two-weight champion to boot called time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in 2020, dropping a unanimous decision loss to the above-mentioned, Miocic in the pair’s trilogy rubber match at the Apex facility.

Twice sqauring off in the Octagon, Jones would first defend his light heavyweight championship in a unanimous decision win over Lafayette native, Cormier — before the duo shared the arena two years later in a title rematch, with Jon Jones challenging that time around.

Initially turning in a blistering high-kick knockout win over Hall of Fame inductee, Cormier, Jones saw his impressive knockout win overturned to an official ‘No Contest‘ — after testing positive for turinabol metabolites.

Jon Jones mocks Daniel Cormier with ‘crybaby’ meme photo in new house

And on social media this week, Jon Jones revealed he had purchased a new house since his win over Miocic — and has hung a portrait of Cormier crying during his post-fight interview in the immediate aftermath of his ‘No Contest’ with him years ago.

Expected to fight potentially next summer during International Fight Week, Jones has been linked with a title unification pairing with current interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall in a highly-anticipated pairing between the two divisional superstars.