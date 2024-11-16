Jon Jones selects Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier, and Tom Aspinall for his dream team

Laying out his dream team to prevent an would-be invasion of aliens, UFC 309 headliner, Jon Jones has picked a former foe, a current arch-nemesis, and a long-mooted future opponent as his team to fight back.

Jones, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion twice under the banner of the promotion, returns to action tonight at UFC 309, taking on the returning former divisional champion, Stipe Miocic in his first defense of the crown.

Winning vacant spoils back in March of last year, former pound-for-pound number one, Jon Jones snapped a three-year hiatus on that occasion, submitting former interim champion, Ciryl Gane with a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission to beat the Frenchman.

And long-linked to a title unification pairing with current interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall, Jones instead returns tonight in a main event fight with his fellow veteran, Miocic — to much fan and pundit anger.

Jon Jones lays out his ideal ‘dream team’ of fighters to tackle an alien invasion

However, highlighting the ability of the British heavyweight, Jones named Aspinall as well as former two-fight rival, Daniel Cormier, and current PFL megastar, Francis Ngannou as his ‘dream team’ to tackle an alien invasion.

Three fighters to protect earth from an alien invasion. What three fighters? Huh. Let’s see here,” Jon Jones explained during an interview with Nina Marie-Daniele Who am I going with? Three fighters… I’m going with big Francis Ngannou. I’m going with in-shape DC. And… who else? I’d probably go with big Tommy—Tommy Aspinall.”

Twice fighting Cormier during their respective Octagon tenures, Jones would first defend his light heavyweight title from the Hall of Fame star back in 2015 in a unanimous decision win, before stopping the Lafayette native with a brutal high-kick knockout to regain the title — before the bout was overturned to an official ‘No Contest‘ after Jones failed a post-fight anti-doping test.