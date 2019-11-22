Jon Jones Confirms He Has Received Contract To Fight In Houston

Spread the word!













It looks like Jon Jones’ next fight could very well happen in Houston, Texas come February.

There have been a lot of rumors going around suggesting Houston is the frontrunner to host a February pay-per-view (PPV) event next year. Valentina Shevchenko is booked to defend her title on the card already.

Taking to social media, Jones was asked about his next fight, where he alluded to fighting in Texas.

Ever been to Texas? https://t.co/oBWtvgRbm0 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 21, 2019

Jones was then asked by a member of the United States Army if the rumors about him fighting in Houston are true. “Bones” confirmed the contract is in his email, and all he needs to do is print it and sign on the dotted line.

“The contract is just sitting in my email, waiting to be printed and signed. Thanks for protecting our soil brother.”

The contract is just sitting in my email, waiting to be printed and signed. Thanks for protecting our soil brother. https://t.co/vSUbOsJTFO — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 22, 2019

As for who Jones will fight, Dominick Reyes is the heavy favorite to challenge the undefeated champion next. Reyes comes off of a first-round knockout win over former middleweight kingpin Chris Weidman. Jones has already noted on social media that he has chosen to fight Reyes next, while also having the choice of Corey Anderson available to him. The UFC has yet to officially announce Jones’ next fight.

What do you think about Jones fighting in Houston this February?