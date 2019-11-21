Valentina Shevchenko Defends Title Against Katlyn Chookagian In February

Spread the word!













Valentina Shevchenko’s next title defense is now official. The UFC women’s flyweight champion will put her title up for grabs next against Katlyn Chookagian.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that Shevchenko vs. Chookagian will go down on February 8, at an event yet to be determined. What is confirmed, however, is that the fight will be part of a pay-per-view (PPV). The show will either be UFC 246 or UFC 247. The decision depends on whether or not Conor McGregor actually returns to fight on January 18.

Should he decide to fight on January 18, that event will be UFC 246, thus making the February 8 card UFC 247. As of this writing, Houston, Texas is the frontrunner to host the February card.

Shevchenko is one of the most dominant champions women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen. Her only two losses under the UFC banner come against current UFC double champion Amanda Nunes, the latter of which being a controversial split decision. Shevchenko is currently on a four-fight win streak, which included two successful title defenses.

She’ll take on Chookagian, who is currently on a two-fight win streak and has solidified herself as the next rightful challenger for the 125-pound strap.

What do you think about the matchup between Shevchenko and Chookagian?