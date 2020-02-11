Jon Jones Claims WWE Transition Is ‘Inevitable’

Spread the word!













Jon Jones is currently dominating the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), but perhaps he could attempt to dominate the world of professional wrestling once his fighting career is all said and done.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated recently, Jones was asked about a potential transition over to the professional wrestling world, working with WWE. Jones said that he thinks the move is “inevitable,” as he has a tremendous amount of respect for the wrestling world and what their athletes do on a regular basis. “Bones” noted that, even if he just showed up as a special guest, it would be a dream come true.

“I think it’s inevitable,” Jones said. “I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar. I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well. To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

Jones would join other former UFC stars such as Ronda Rousey and Matt Riddle who have since gone on to become regulars on the WWE screen. Even former rival Daniel Cormier has expressed interest in working with WWE in some capacity, as he is a lifelong fan of the product. With that being said, Jones likely still has a good amount of time in front of him before making such a career switch.

He comes off of a successful title defense over Dominick Reyes this past weekend in the UFC 247 pay-per-view (PPV) main event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Although Jones was awarded the victory on the judges’ scorecards, many believe Reyes was rightfully the winner, and chalked up the result to questionable Texas judging. Reyes has since called for an immediate rematch, an idea UFC president Dana White hasn’t ruled out.

What do you think about Jones saying a transition to WWE is “inevitable?”