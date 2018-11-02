Jon Jones Claims He Won’t Give Daniel Cormier Title Shot

Jon Jones is back, ladies and gentlemen. The talented-but-troubled former UFC champion reappeared at today’s (Fri., November 2, 2018) UFC 232 press conference from New York. And the gloves are still off with Daniel Cormier, so much so that Jones claims he won’t give his arch rival a title shot.

“Bones” is set to rematch Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of December 29’s UFC 232. When he does, double champ Cormier is expected to be stripped of the 205-pound title at the bout’s outset. Jones was asked at the presser if he would give Cormier a rematch if and when he won the title back.

Cormier has said he could defend his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis at tomorrow’s UFC 230 then cut back down to light heavyweight to defend that title one more time. But Jones isn’t keen on that idea. In fact, he thought any title defense in that regard would be illegitimate from ‘DC’:

“Defend The belt? Defend the belt that was never his? I don’t understand how that works.”

Jones then laid out his own plan for how Cormier could get a title shot at 205. It wasn’t one “DC” will necessarily like:

“If Daniel Cormier wants to come back down to light heavyweight, he’ll challenge one of the contenders for the belt.”

No Reason?

Finally, ‘Bones’ detailed why he wouldn’t grant Cormier, whom he’s beaten twice before (although the second was overturned), a rematch:

“There’s no reason to grant him to fight. He got knocked out the last time we fought.”

Cormier was knocked by ‘Bones’ out in their last meeting at July 2017’s UFC 214. But another failed USADA drug test from Jones put a shroud of doubt over the victory. Jones is now back for his latest comeback attempt.

If he can stay clean, you can bet his rivalry with ‘DC’ is far from over.