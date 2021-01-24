Ahead of tonight’s impending lightweight headliner between former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier and former two-weight world champion, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor at UFC 257 — former two-time light heavyweight best, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has chimed in with his prediction for the high-stakes re-run.



Set to re-run their UFC 178 featherweight clash back in September of 2014, former interim 155-pound best, Poirier hopes to avenge an opening-round knockout to McGregor, which spelt the former’s final foray at the featherweight limit, before a hugely successful stint at 155-pounds.



Scoring ten wins at lightweight since his transition to the division, Poirier had scored four consecutive victories over former world champions, besting Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, and notched a second career win over former featherweight titleholder, Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway to claim the interim crown.



Following his win over Poirier, Straight Blast Gym mainstay, McGregor bested Dennis Siver, Chad Mendes, and then Jose Aldo — all via high-profile knockouts, the latter which clinched him the undisputed featherweight title.



Speaking with a couple of children at the front door of his home in a video he posted on his official Instagram, former light heavyweight kingpin, Jones shared his thoughts on the upcoming rematch of Poirier and McGregor, detailing how he’s “got Conor McGregor all day” in the re-run with Poirier. Encouraging one of the children to perform McGregor’s infamous ‘billystrut’, Jones asked the now three-party of kids to hang on outside his door before handing them autographs.

Out of action since UFC 247 in February last, Jones is set to make his long-awaited move to the heavyweight division following a dominant second run as the UFC’ undisputed light heavyweight champion. Defending against Anthony Smith, Jones would go on to take close, somewhat contentious defences against both Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes in subsequent decision wins.



While the longtime Jackson-Wink MMA trainee won’t challenge for heavyweight gold ahead of number-one contender, Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou, the Albuquerque based look-see-do fighter is expected to stand opposite either Stipe Miocic or Ngannou this summer following the UFC 260 rematch of the two in March coming.