The heavyweight title is set to be on the line at in March of this year as the champion Stipe Miocic attempts to defend against the knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

During the UFC Fight Island 7 Post Fight Press Conference, UFC President Dana White was asked if the fight would be the headlining fight for the upcoming PPV event UFC 260 taking place in March to which he asked an employee if the fight had been booked before hinting to the media member that it had.

This long awaited matchup has been the UFC’s main focus in the heavyweight division since the trilogy fight was had been Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, with Miocic coming out victorious the UFC shared that there plan would be to have him rematch against the rightful number one contender Ngannou.

In there first first, Stipe showcased him durability and dominance by weathering Ngannou’s early storm and grinding him out to a decision victory over their five round contest. Since then Ngannou has put together quite the win streak with all his finishes coming via knockout in the first round.

The Heavyweight title fight will headline the card that will also boast another title match, this time in the UFC featherweight division between the champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.

This featherweight title fight was confirmed earlier in the week along with rumors’ that the heavyweights would headline the event.

Stipe Miocic defending his title once again will provide some much needed movement in the heavyweight division as contenders stack up near the top and the imminent arrival of former light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones to the division.

It’s unclear with Jones will make his debut, however, White has stated that his debut fight in the division will be for the title against the winner of Miocic vs Ngannou.