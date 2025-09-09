Jon Jones’ return from retirement is questioned by former rival Chael Sonnen

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has questioned the possible return of Jon Jones to the sport.

As we know, Jon Jones has recently declared that he is no longer retired from mixed martial arts. As you can imagine, there’s been plenty of speculation over whether or not this is legitimate. After all, ‘Bones’ certainly seems to enjoy trolling the MMA community.

One man he’s had plenty of back and forth interactions with over the years is Chael Sonnen. It’s safe to say that Jon Jones isn’t the biggest fan of his these days, largely because Chael has a tendency to call him out in interviews and on his YouTube channel.

In a recent video, Sonnen had the following to say about Jon Jones possibly wanting to make his return.

Chael Sonnen questions Jon Jones’ possible MMA return

“Here’s the problem with it: Nothing has slipped out on Instagram. Nobody is claiming to work out with Jon Jones. No one’s claiming they saw Jon Jones work out. And most importantly, nobody’s saying that they’re the trainer,” Sonnen said on “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Daniel Cormier.

“He’s got a mythical trainer at a gym yet to be identified, working out with bodies who have never been named. I just think that’s a lot. I mean, if he came out here to Oregon and we saw him in the gym, there’d be a line and people who would want autographs and it would be a really big deal.”

If Jon says that he’s back and he was never injured, he was never ill, he just didn’t want to fight Tom Aspinall – that’s the part to me that’s a little bit weird,” Sonnen said. “He’s playing this as though that retirement never happened, as opposed to this is a comeback.

“If you’re coming back, what are you coming back for? What is it that you’re coming back to? And is it just an open slate to admit anything? ‘Anyone except that guy, that guy over there in England. Anybody but him.’ Is that how we’re supposed to interpret this?”

Quotes via MMA Junkie