Former undisputed middleweight champion, Michael Bisping has heaped praise on his compatriot, Tom Aspinall following his victory at UFC London over the weekend – claiming heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, could “hold a candle” to the Atherton native ahead of a potential fight.

Aspinall, who turned in his sixth Octagon victory over the course of the weekend in the main event of UFC Fight Night London over the weekend, defeating Polish veteran, Marcin Tybura with a first round TKO win in his return to active competition.

Following the publication of the latest rankings update to boot, Aspinall has been placed at number five in the official heavyweight pile

And off the back of his stoppage win over Tybura in the capital, Aspinall called for a heavyweight title fight with Jones in the future – once he takes care of a title eliminator against the winner of an upcoming UFC Paris headliner between Ciryl Gane and past-foe, Sergei Spivak.

Reacting to calls for a title fight between himself and Aspinall, Endicott native, Jones urged fans and Aspinall himself to hold his horses – explaining how whenever a prospect is highly-touted, he manages to shut them down with a dominant win.

Michael Bisping heaps praise on Tom Aspinall following UFC London

However, as per UFC Hall of Fame inductee and color-commentator, Bisping, Jones – the current pound-for-pound number one, would struggle massively in a potential bout with Aspinall.

“Tom Aspinall was utterly fantastic,” Michael Bisping told Sky Sports. “That’s one of the best performances I’ve ever seen from a heavyweight.”



“Jon Jones is the heavyweight champion,” Bisping explained. “He’s an incredible fighter. He’s incredible. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I don’t think he can hold a candle to Tom (Aspinall). I think Tom will do the same thing to Jon Jones as he did to Marcin Tybura. I don’t think there’s anyone that can stop Tom Aspinall. He’s that good.”

As for Jones, the undisputed heavyweight champion is slated to make his first attempted title defense in his new weight class at UFC 295 in November – taking on former two-time divisional champion, Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden in the veteran’s return from a two-year layoff.