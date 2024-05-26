Video – UFC superstar Jon Jones buys Mall-Shoppers $100 shirts in exchange for 50 Push-Ups

Jon Jones treated a few of his fans to some new swag at the mall.

Whether you love him or hate him — and there are plenty of reasons to land on either side of the fence — the reigning undisputed UFC heavyweight world champion has a reputation for being cordial with fans, whether it be out in public or at an event.

Recently, ‘Bones’ shared a video of him doing some shopping at a local mall when a group of Gen Z’ers came up looking for a handout. According to Jones, they asked the MMA icon to buy them each a $100 shirt.

Jones agreed to foot the bill but on one condition.

“Local Albuquerque boys were brave enough to walk up to me and asked me to buy them $100 T-shirts at the mall,” Jones wrote on X. “In the Bible, it teaches us to ask and it shell be given to you. I respected the gangster and the bravery to ask so I gave them a proposition.”

Local Albuquerque boys were brave enough to walk up to me and asked me to buy them $100 T-shirts at the mall. In the Bible, it teaches us to ask and it shell be given to you. I respected the gangster and the bravery to ask so I gave them a proposition. pic.twitter.com/sRsU2melq9 — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 26, 2024

We’re not sure which passage in the bible references receiving overpriced apparel for 50 pushups, but good on Jones for making those kids’ day.

Now maybe he’ll give Tom Aspinall his title fight in exchange for 100 squat thrusts.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall prepare for separate UFC heavyweight title fights

Despite being the undisputed heavyweight titleholder, Jon Jones seemingly has no intention of fighting current interim champion Tom Aspinall, forcing the UK-based star to become the first fighter in more than a decade to defend an interim belt at UFC 304 in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Jones continues to gear up for his return to the Octagon, slated for November 9 in Madison Square Garden, where he will presumably face consensus heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic, though Dana White and Co. have not yet made an official announcement.