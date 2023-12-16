Jon Jones hits out at ‘Heinous’ Colby Covington comments ahead of UFC 296: ‘He’s an absolutely terrible human’

Reacting to comments made by rival, Colby Covington ahead of his UFC 296 title fight with Leon Edwards – in which the Clovis native mocked the defending champion’s late father, heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones described the former as the most “heinous” human being he has ever met.

Jones, the current heavyweight champion and former pound-for-pound number one, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he turned in a first round vacant title fight win over former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane back in March at UFC 285.

As for Covington, the former interim welterweight champion is set to headline UFC 296 this weekend in Las Vegas, taking on arch-rival, Edwards in the pair’s championship fight atop the final flagship event of the year for the organization.



And receiving mass criticizm ahead of his UFC 296 title fight, Covington claimed that he would drag Edwards to hell during their championship clash, before claiming he would say hello to the Birmingham native’s slain father when they were there – who was shot dead at London nightclub when Edwards was 13 years old.

Receiving flak for those comments – including from defending middleweight champion, Sean Strickland at last night’s UFC 2024 Seasonal press conference, Covington was described as “fake” and a “coward” by the incoming UFC 297 headliner.

Jon Jones defends Leon Edwards from Colby Covington

And in a deleted post on his official X account this morning, Endicott native, Jon Jones, who has had a well-documented spat with Covington during their respective tenures in the UFC, claimed the former was a “terrible” human.



“Couldn’t agree with (Sean) Strickland anymore,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. Colby (Covington) is by far the most heinous human being I’ve ever encountered in my life. I won’t even get into personal stories, he’s an absolutely terrible human being.”