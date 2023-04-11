Off the back of his dominant heavyweight championship victory at UFC 285 last month, Jon Jones has been touted to handily defeat former division champion, Stipe Miocic ahead of an expected title outing, according to ONE Championship gold holder, Demetrious Johnson.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight titleholder under the UFC banner, headlined UFC 285 back in March in a vacant heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane, submitting the Frenchman with a first round guillotine choke.

The victory propelled Jon Jones to his fifth consecutive victory, first at heavyweight, and marked his return to active competition for the first time since 2020.

Expected to fight former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, Miocic – potentially at UFC 290 during International Fight Week in July, Jones has, however, “disappeared” according to Dana White since winning heavyweight spoils.

Jon Jones backed to make light work of Stipe Miocic

And according to former UFC flyweight champion, Johnson, regardless of when the Endicott native shares the Octagon with the veteran, Miocic – the pound-for-pound number one will prevail triumphantly.

“(Jon) Jones waxes him [Stipe Miocic],” Demetrious Johnson told a user during a Redditt AMA session. (H/T MMA News)

Sidelined since March 2021, Miocic’s most recent outing came in the form of a second round KO loss to former undisputed champion, Francis Ngannou in the pair’s championship rematch.

Slated to return to active competition himself later this quarter, ONE Championship gold holder, Johnson is booked to headline the Singapore-based and Chatri Sityodtong-led promotion’s US debut against Adriano Moraes in the pair’s championship trilogy rubber match in Broomfield, Colorado.

Prior to the aforenoted, White’s comments regarding Jon Jones’ activity on the radar since winning heavyweight gold last month, the former Jackson-Wink MMA staple had claimed Miocic was disinterested in fighting him this summer at UFC 290.

Miocic would soon thereafter deny those suggestions from Jon Jones, maintaining he is prepared to fight the new champion in July.