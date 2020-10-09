Jon Jones has finally explained why he decided to hide under a cage when drug testers arrived at the Jackson-Wink gym. Former middleweight and light-heavyweight contender Chael Sonnen originally told the story on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience in 2016, he said.

“USADA rolls in to Jackson’s gym to do a test on Jon Jones and there were only some coaches in there and Jon, there were like five people in there at the time. Where they parked, he can see them coming, so they know what to do with him. They hide him underneath the cage. Jon Jones hides under the cage. They say, ‘Jon, we don’t know where he is,’ and this is before we were enrolled in the program and he did not need to disclose his whereabouts. At the same time, if they show up and find you, you must test. If they can’t find you, you didn’t have to test back then. They wanted to get a warrant to go under that ring, under the theory that at some point in that 6-8 hour span, he would have had to pee. They wanted to go under forensically and collect that urine. That’s how upset they were that they had been had.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

Jones and his team have always denied the accusations from Sonnen but it turns out ‘The American Gangster’ was telling the truth all along.

‘Bones’ was in one of his many online slanging matches with current middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya last night. ‘Stylebender’ referenced the infamous story about Jones hiding from USADA and the long-time 205lb champion admitted it was mostly true and explained his reason for avoiding a drug test.

“Brother explain your titty,” Jones wrote on social media. “I was hiding from Nevada state Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed that’s the actual truth Now everyone knows.”

