Jon Fitch said: “I’m very proud of what I’ve done.” after retiring following his second-round submission loss to Neiman Gracie in the co-feature bout of Bellator 246. (H/T MMA Junkie)

Fitch’s loss last night was the end of a six-fight unbeaten streak in which he picked up five wins and a draw.

The 42 year-old has now decided to call time on his fighting career.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Jon Fitch said: “I’m having fun, but at the same time, the body doesn’t react the way I want it to anymore, the recovery’s not quite the same, I don’t want to go down a dirty road, so I think it’s a great time, 32-8-2-1, pretty good, I’ve got titles I’ve won, Neiman’s a great fighter and a great guy and a total class act, I hope he keeps continuing to improve and becomes the champ, that would be great.”

Fitch certainly has a career to be proud of when he looks back. He won a World Series of Fighting Welterweight Championship and earned a title shot in the UFC against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 87, which he lost by unanimous decision. Fitch also fought in April 2019 for the Bellator championship, in which he held Rory MacDonald to a majority draw.

Looking back on the highlights of his career, Fitch said: “The two biggest moments were the GSP fight and when I got to fight in Brazil, just because of the whole, everything around those fights, the buildup, the title fight, everything was amazing.”

Fitch also said that he hadn’t had time to sit back and reflect on his career whilst he’s still been fighting.

“It’s wild, I haven’t had time to sit back and reflect because I’ve been in it, but I’m very proud of what I’ve done. When I look at the landscape and we’re people are I’m very proud of it. Some mistakes here and there along the way, but overall it’s been a good run. It’s something for my kids to look up to and admire when they’re old enough to understand it.”

