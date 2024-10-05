Jon Anik Breaks Down the UFC Middleweight Division and What’s Next For It’s Top 3 Contenders

Jon Anik thinks the UFC’s middleweight division has never been stronger.

As it stands, there are a slew of potential title challengers at 185, namely Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev, and Nassourdine Imavov. The question of who’s next for reigning titleholder Dricus Du Plessis is by no means an easy one, but for the longtime play-by-play man, Strickland makes the most sense.

Not just because he sits as the division’s top-ranked contender, but because he’s earned the rematch by being a company man through and through.

“I don’t think it’s hyperbolic or overstating it to suggest that the middleweight division, right now, has never been stronger,” Anik told The Schmo. “Right? Sean Strickland’s a worthy number-one contender. Nassourdine Imavov, on and on it could go!” He continued, “In a straight meritocracy, I’m on record as promoting Sean Strickland because he has repeatedly stepped up for the promotion. Let us not forget he put his number four ranking on the line against Alex Pereira when nobody wanted to fight ‘Poatan.’ He has stepped into main events against guys, he’s stepped into a five round fight against Paulo Costa. And he fought Dricus Du Plessis toe-to-toe. So in a straight meritocracy, if I’m the promoter, I lean Strickland.”

Jon Anik thinks ‘Borz’ could be next for izzy

Even though UFC CEO Dana White has already promised Strickland his rematch with Du Plessis, it’s not quite that simple. Later this month, we’ve got a big matchup between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev that could very well produce the next middleweight title challenger.

Then there’s Israel Adesanya who, despite having lost back-to-back bouts, is always right there in the title picture and could step in at a moment’s notice.

Asked what’s next for ‘The Last Stylebender,’ Anik suggested that a clash with Chimaev could be his ticket back to the title, but that all depends on how things play out between ‘Borz’ and Whittaker in Abu Dhabi on October 26.