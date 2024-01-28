UFC commentator Jon Anik issues public apology after calling out fans, suggesting retirement: ‘To whom I offended, I’m sorry’

UFC commentator Jon Anik issues a public apology after comments about the MMA fan base

Earlier this week Anik shocked fans when he revealed that his time in the UFC may be coming to an end after seeing their ‘malice and disrespect’ from MMA fans. The 45-year-old seemed upset discussing the toxic nature of some of the fanbase and labelled them the ‘lowest common denominator’.

This came after Jon Anik stated that he believed Dricus Du Plessis beat Sean Strickland in their UFC 297 fight and some fans called foul. Strickland has quickly gained a large fanbase who were not pleased with the decision itself and Anik’s comments following.

Jon Anik releases apology on his social media

Taking to his Instagram, the generally well-liked Anik issued an apology for his comments.

“Last week on my podcast, I was in a heightened emotional state following myriad allegations of bias at UFC 297 and I made some regrettable comments relating to the MMA fan base. While I was surprised at the extent to which my comments were re-purposed and sensationalized, I need to be more responsible on an open microphone. So much work foes into the execution of just one UFC pay-per-view so it can be tough when my integrity is called into question.”

“That doesn’t excuse my retort. I am just a fiery, passionate, flawed, empathetic guy and sometimes my emotions lead the dance. To those MMA fans whom I’ve offended, I am sorry. That was not my intention. For 12 years, I’ve prided myself on being accessible to the fan base and that will continue. I’ve learned a lot over the last 48 hous. On to Anaheim.”

Losing Anik would be a major hit for the UFC and the audience, he is a highly talented play-by-play commentator and seems to have real passion for the sport. No one ever has anything bad thing to say about Anik and is well respected by both his UFC colleagues and the fighters.

