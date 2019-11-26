Johnny Walker Won’t Change Hyper Persona After Upset TKO Defeat

Spread the word!













Johnny Walker may have suffered a nasty TKO defeat in his last outing – his first under the UFC’s banner – but don’t expect that to change him.

Walker had a nine-fight win streak ended at UFC 244 when he was knocked out by Corey Anderson in the first round of their preliminary bout inside Madison Square Garden. The 27-year-old Brazilian prospect was a hot favorite to get a title shot at Jon Jones with a win over Anderson, however, those plans were quickly squashed.

Some believe that Walker’s hyper style prior to fights, which include goofing around at weigh-ins, high-energy walkouts, and even over-the-top post-fight celebrations, may have caught up with him. However, speaking to ESPN, Walker says he has no plans on changing his unique personality just yet.

“I got a standing ovation with this defeat,” Walker said. “The crowd applauded me and booed the other guy. So if they seem to like me, why am I supposed to change? I never joked around in a fight, I’m always serious. I like to show the public some energy, I know this is entertainment.”

As for his performance inside the Octagon against Anderson, Walker believes he was too conservative, and didn’t fight like himself. Next time, Walker won’t hesitate to be explosive.

“Next time, I will do what I did in my last fights [that I won],” Walker said. “I will do my job without waiting, I’ll play my game, fight with joy. The winning fighter is the one with the most attitude. I remember I threw a front kick, but I just wanted to see his reaction. I didn’t finish the kick. That was one of the things I learned: not hesitating, having confidence. I have to focus more on the psychological part. I have to eliminate what stresses me in the background. I could have knocked him out right there.”

