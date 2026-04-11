Dominick Reyes Defeats Johnny Walker in Bout So Boring It Should Require a Sleep Study – UFC 327 Highlights

Dominick Reyes came out on top in an uneventful light heavyweight scrap against Johnny Walker at UFC 327 on Saturday.

Much of the opening round saw Walker lay into Reyes’ lead leg with repeated low kicks. Aside from that, the action was few and far between in the first.

Reyes attempted to open things up in the second, but Walker was content to sit back and low kick for another five minutes. Reyes buckled Walker with a stiff jab early in the round, which was by far his best strike up to that point.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to keep the crowd happy.

Halfway through the second, the Miami fans started chanting “this is boring” and showering the fighters with boos. However, that did nothing to encourage either athlete to pick up the pace.

It was more of the same in the third, with both fighters content to trade kicks for another five minutes.

Official Result: Dominick Reyes def. Johnny Walker via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker at UFC 327: