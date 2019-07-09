Johnny Walker Reveals Possible Next Opponent And Location

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker is close to finalizing his next fight.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a meteoric rise since debuting for the promotion last year. This is in part due to a run of knockout wins that have seen him become touted as the biggest threat to current champion Jon Jones.

However, Walker has been on the sidelines since his last fight back in March due to his wacky post-fight celebration that saw him injure his shoulder. He later underwent surgery and four months on, is now ready to compete again. Much has been made about who he will face next, but Walker has an opponent and location in mind:

“I would like to fight on UFC Abu Dhabi,” Walker told reporters recently. “I will know Monday after the UFC. Monday, I’ll know where I’ll be fighting (and) against who. Maybe Corey Anderson in UFC Abu Dhabi, but it’s not 100 percent.”

Nothing is confirmed yet, but one can imagine a win over a highly-ranked opponent in Anderson would put Walker right into title contention.

As for his celebrations? The 27-year-old plans on ignoring UFC president Dana White’s pleas and continuing doing “The Worm” again:

“I don’t need to change my celebration,” Walker added. “The doctor fixed my shoulder. Now I can celebrate it properly. (Dana) told (me to stop), but I won’t hurt myself again. No worries.”

Do you want to see Walker take on Anderson? Or do you prefer him facing someone else?