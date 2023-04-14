Ahead of his incoming clash against former title challenger, Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Night Charlotte next month, light heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker has offered to welcome former undisputed middleweight champion, Alex Pereira to the 205lbs ranks, boasting his own knockout ability.

Walker, the current #7 ranked light heavyweight contender, enters his UFC on ABC 4 clash against Smith in the midst of a two-fight winning run, most recently landing a first round knockout win over Paul Craig at UFC 283 in his native Brazil back in January of this year.

As for Pereira, the Sao Paulo knockout artist headlined UFC 287 last weekend in a middleweight title defense against former champion, Israel Adesanya, dropping a second round KO loss to the City Kickboxing staple.

Alex Pereira set for a light heavyweight division climb

In turn, the Brazilian confirmed he would moving to the light heavyweight limit of 205lbs for his next walk to the Octagon, having dropped undisputed middleweight spoils.

“Hi, folks, like I promised, I’ll announce you big news on my channel,” Alex Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “My next fight will be in 205[lbs] [division]. Yeah, you heard right – my next fight will be in 205[lbs]. I think I did my work in 185 and now I’m feelin’ good to go up to 205. Like I told you, when I’m feeling good, I will go up – this will be something natural. And now I think it is.”

“… All of you saw the provocation from (Israel) Adesanya after the fight – he acts as if he has won against me three times,” Alex Pereira explained. “But it’s not like this. But I understand – or try to understand, the happiness he has. It was his dream to win one time against me. And now he did. But let’s see what will be his behavior. I’m going to light heavyweight because it’s a good option for me. But I’m sure if I stay in this division (middleweight), I can fight against him directly. Let’s see, how he behaves.”

Receiving a potential welcoming to the division by current champion and would-be common-foe, Jamahal Hill, Pereira has also been offered a path to a light heavyweight debut by compatriot, Walker.

“Let’s come,” Johnny Walker told MiddleEasy during an interview. “Everyone is going to have to welcome him [Alex Pereira]. Whatever it takes. I’m happy to [fight him]. That is what I do for a living. I don’t ;ick fights. Whatever [the[ UFC books for me I accept and I’ll be happy. I make the top-10, go there, mission accomplished.”