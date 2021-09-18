Brazilian knockout artist, Johnny Walker has claimed that compatriot, one-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Thiago Santos is susceptible to strikes upstairs, and has questioned the condition of the veteran’s knees, following a slew of injuries suffered in his close title tilt opposite two-time titleholder, Jon Jones.

Rebounding to the winner’s enclosure at UFC Vegas 11 in September of last year, Rio de Janeiro native, Walker snapped his two-fight losing run opposite both Nikita Krylov and now-Bellator contender, Corey Anderson — stopping this weekend’s headliner, Ryan Spann with a rallying first round knockout.

Headlining UFC on ESPN+ 51 against one-time light heavyweight title challenger, Santos next month, Walker has maintained that his fellow Brazil national is a dangerous customer at the 205lbs limit, however, seems to hold the idea that the former is on the back nine of his career, and has questioned the condition of his lower limbs.

“It’s not just about injuries, it’s his age as well,” Johnny Walker told LowKick MMA reporter, Keelin McNamara. “Like, you have a window — I always talk about this, the window of health, and the window of experience. My window just opened now in my prime, I’m still young, I’m still 29, and I have a lot of experience already.“

“He’s a very explosive fighter, and he has big hooks,” Walker explained. “But, he lifts too much his chin (sic), and his knees are weak as well now and the two surgeries.“

Over the course of his five round back-and-forth title challenge opposite Jones back at UFC 239 in July of 2019, Santos suffered a slew of leg injuries, including a torn ACL, PCL, MCL, and meniscus in his left leg, as well as a cracked tibia and a partially torn meniscus in his right leg.

Sidelined until November last year, Santos returned against incoming light heavyweight title chaser, Glover Teixeira — suffering an eventual third round rear-naked choke defeat, before dropping a unanimous judging loss to Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 259 in March.

Prior to his title challenge loss to Jones as well as the injury-filled matchup, Santos handed a knockout loss to current light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz as well as lodging other division successes against Jimi Manuwa and Eryk Anders.