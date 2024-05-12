UFC star Derrick Lewis jokes about potential WWE crossover attire: ‘Remember Goldust?’

Derrick Lewis has always loved to joke around, and when asked about a potential WWE crossover, he responded in a hilarious way.

‘The Black Beast’ returned to his winning ways last night in St. Louis against Rodrigo Nascimento at the Enterprise Center. In between the second and third rounds, Lewis’ coach implored his fighter to get back to what he does best, which is to knock people out. Lewis obliged and shut the lights of Nascimento out before even a full minute could pass in the third round.

Now just 2-3 in his last five fights, Lewis has shown an eagerness to make a foray into WWE as his UFC career winds down. When asked about what his WWE finisher and costume would be like, Derrick Lewis didn’t mind delving further into the details.

Derrick Lewis Speaks on what his WWE gimmick would look like

“Um, it’s probably,” Lewis began. “You remember Goldust? Probably something like that.” He had a smile on his face as he said those words, possibly implying a genuine interest in doing that, as well.

“You know, as long as I get to paint my face,” Derrick Lewis continued. “People really ain’t gonna know it’s me. Imma be a whole a*s freak out there.”

When asked if he was going to go all in with the tights and boots, Lewis smiled and replied in the affirmative. “All that, and be a little sassy with it,” he said.

Lewis wouldn’t be the first athlete to crossover from MMA to the WWE, and now that the two companies are owned by the same people, it’s very likely that it could happen. With his personality, ‘The Black Beast’ would probably be an entertaining wrestler, and it sounds like he’d want a funny and out-of-the-box gimmick as well.

What do you think about Derrick Lewis considering making a change to the WWE?