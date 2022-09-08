Johnny Walker reveals allergic reaction to THC, CBD ahead of UFC 279 return: ‘It f*cked my life’

By
Ross Markey
-
Johnny Walker
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari - Zuffa LLC
Ahead of his Octagon return this weekend at UFC 279, light heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker has revealed how he recently learned he has an allergy to both CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) – claiming how he was drugging himself each and every day for years, without knowing the effects his allergic reaction was having on him.

Walker, a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – is slated to return to the Octagon this weekend against Moldovan contender, Ion Cutelaba, with the duo set to open the main card of UFC 279 at the T-Mobile Arena.

The 30-year-old, who plys his trade at Straight Blast Gym, enters this Saturday’s return against Cutelaba off the back of main event losses against compatriot, Thiago Santos, and a thunderous February knockout loss against Jamahal Hill. 

Previewing his Octagon comeback this weekend, Walker revealed during his media availability that he had learned how he has an allergy to both CBD and THC, and unbeknownst to himself, consumption was having a negative impact on his life. 

“It’s nothing against the CBD, it’s just myself, my brain, don’t react good,” Johnny Walker told assembled media. “Other people’s maybes, but my brain – maybe I have ADHD. Then when I hace the CBD, the CBD should calm me down. But the little per cent is good. Every CBD have a little bit of THC. The THC f*cked me up. I get paranoid, I don’t trust nobody, I get late for training, I don’t follow schedule. It f*cked my life.”

“I didn’t know that,” Johnny Walker explained. “I was drugging myself for the last three years and I didn’t notice. Now I know and I stopped talking. (Transcribed by MMA Junkie

Johnny Walker is without a win since a 2020 KO over Ryan Spann

In his last Octagon victory, Walker managed to stop incoming UFC 281 feature, Ryan Spann with a rallying first round knockout win back in September 2020 at UFC Vegas 11.

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

