John McCarthy Thinks ‘Absolute Loser’ Jon Jones Is Going To Jail

Referee John McCarthy believes “absolute loser” Jon Jones will be given a prison sentence after his latest run-in with the law.

The light-heavyweight champion was picked up on Thursday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated and negligent use of a firearm. Police bodycam footage was later released from the arrest and it shows Jones failing sobriety tests before being detained. Unfortunately, this is not the first time Jones has been in trouble and it’s also not the first time he’s been caught drink driving.

Speaking about the incident on the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast McCarthy, a former police officer guaranteed Jones would be serving jail time for his crimes, he said.

“Oh, he’s going to go (to jail). On this, guaranteed he’s going to have time that he’s sitting in a cell. When you do the fight game, you show how good you are. You are the yin and yang when it comes to your life and your fight ability. You are a world champion inside the cage. Outside the cage, you’re an absolute loser.”

The veteran referee turned broadcaster urged the UFC to cut all ties with Jones after his latest arrest. If that does happen McCarthy insists, he’ll do everything in his power to stop Bellator signing him.

“If I was in charge of the UFC, I would cut him. Not only would I take his title, I would cut him. And I’m telling you this Josh, straight up, if Bellator wanted to sign him, I would do everything I could to say, ‘Why are you doing that, don’t even think about it.’ Because all he’s going to do is bring you bad press. What he brings to the cage, in the end, is not going to be worth what he’s going to bring to you on the outside. Because put it this way, he’s been lucky because he hasn’t hurt somebody. And I don’t think Jon wants to hurt somebody. But he’s putting himself in positions of where he’s not in control of his faculties to the point where what happens if he hits somebody and they die?” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Do you agree with John McCarthy? Will Jon Jones serve time in jail for his latest arrest?