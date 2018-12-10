John Kavanagh Would Need To Be Convinced To Corner Conor McGregor Again

John Kavanagh would need to be convinced by Conor McGregor to corner him once again after his last fight. McGregor lost to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the headliner of UFC 229 from Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the fight, McGregor has made it clear that he’s going to fight again.

The longtime trainer of the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion recently went on record by making an interesting statement. That was the fact that he would need to be convince to corner him again for another fight.

“He would certainly have to convince me to go again,” Kavanagh told Paul Kimmage for the Sunday Independent. “I love him. I love the whole journey we’ve had but I’d need a good ‘why’. It might be Diaz again because he promised that fight. It might be a rematch with Khabib. But if it was just: ‘Well, they want me to fight that guy’ I think I’d say, ‘I wish you the best.'”

McGregor is currently temporarily suspended by the NSAC and is awaiting to get his punishment for the UFC 229 brawl. UFC President Dana White has gone on record by stating that McGregor fighting Dustin Poirier would be a logical move.

Kavanagh made it known that he doesn’t want Conor to take more strikes than he needs to at this stage of his life.

“I’ll come back to my reasoning. He has a wife and two kids now and I don’t want him taking more hits than he needs to. Khabib hit him with a punch in that fight that he has never been hit with in his career. And even Superman slows down at some stage.”

