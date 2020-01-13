John Kavanagh Hasn’t Seen Conor McGregor’s Irish Support Dip

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has certainly been in headlines despite not being active inside the Octagon since October of 2018.

McGregor has dealt with a string of legal issues after continuously getting himself into trouble. In that time, McGregor’s support has seemed to dip within the general public. However, according to McGregor’s longtime coach, John Kavanagh, the former champion’s Irish support remains strong.

It’s hard to go anywhere with “The Notorious” without being mobbed by fans, as he explained in an interview with the “Eurobash” podcast. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“I’d love for people to spend a little bit of time, like I do, driving through town with Conor or having to call into a shop with Conor, and being mobbed for selfies and people shaking his hand and congratulating him,” said Kavanagh. “I think people sometimes confuse Twitter life with real life and believe stuff on Twitter, but very, very few people are on Twitter.

“In real life, when you’re going through Dublin and the airport, there are crowds of people screaming and running up to us. I’m not sure I agree with that, maybe there will be a couple of people on Twitter that will write something nice after it if he wins, but I wouldn’t hold my breathe on that.”

When asked again if McGregor’s Irish fanbase has dwindled since his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kavanagh insisted, the mob remains.

“When I’m physically with him, no…all I see is mobs of fans.”

McGregor is scheduled to take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020).

